F. Elizabeth (Betty) Fry, beloved mother of the Reverend B. Joanne Myer of Vernon, Connecticut died on Thursday December 15, 2022, at the age of 99. Betty was the daughter of the late Christian Walter Troop and Anna Keener Eichelberger Troop and was born at Irishtown, Leacock Township, Pennsylvania on September 20, 1923. She was married to the late Harry J. Fry (deceased on March 21, 2002); they enjoyed 60 years of marriage together. Betty graduated from Upper Leacock High School, class of 1941.
After graduation, her first employment was office work at Garden Spot Motor Company in Lancaster, PA. During World War II she worked in the Time Fuse Assembly Department at the Hamilton Watch Factory in Lancaster. During her married life she worked as a bookkeeper at Latschar's Garage in Witmer, PA, and was a seasonal tax preparer for H & R Block, Lancaster for nineteen years. Being a talented writer, Betty served as County Correspondent for Lancaster Newspapers, Inc. for 32 years covering stories in East Lampeter, Upper Leacock, and Leacock Townships and also Conestoga Valley School District.
Betty and her husband enjoyed all kinds of music and passed that love of music on to their daughter, Joanne. Betty loved to sing and also played the piano. Love of the outside, birds and animals, growing flowers and vegetables brought her joy. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Witmer Fire Protective Assn., Witmer. Betty joined Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, Leola at the age of 17 and was member until her death. She is a past member of J. H. Clark Chapter #476, Order of the Eastern Star which became affiliated with James Buchanan Chapter #315 in 1987, and also was a former member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Alta Shrine #38, Lancaster, PA.
Betty is survived by her devoted and loving daughter, The Reverend B. Joanne Myer, wife of Andrew J. Myer, Jr. and grandchildren Alicia F. Tremaine, wife of Richard, Christina R. Pavela, wife of John, and Steven M. Wrona. She is also survived by two great grandsons, Brady and Brandon. She had two nieces, Beverly, and Eileen and two nephews, Christian and Robert (both deceased).
In December 2018, Betty left her beloved home on South View Drive in Witmer, PA to reside at The Residence at South Windsor Farms, South Windsor, CT to be closer to her family. There, she enjoyed book club, singing in the choir, and attending the community of faith services. Her family wants to thank all the staff at the Residence for their loving care of Betty and their friendship over the years.
A calling hour will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Road in Lancaster, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Salem-Hellers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, or Witmer Fire Co., PO Box 58, Witmer, PA 17585. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com