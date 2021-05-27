F. Carter Shultz, 75, passed away on May 21st, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Floyd, Jr. and Evelyn Duerst Shultz. Carter was a graduate of Columbia High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He also attended Penn State University and was self-employed for many years. Carter was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Columbia.
Carter leaves behind his wife of almost thirty-five years, Elissa Shultz and five step children. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one step child.
Services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »