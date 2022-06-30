Ezra Z. Kilmer, Jr., 78, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his residence of natural causes.
He was born in Farmersville to the late Ezra Z. and Ada (High) Kilmer and was the husband of the late Ella (Hoover) Kilmer.
He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
A self-employed dairy farmer, he was also a member of the Farmersville Fire Co. for 53 years.
Ezra is survived by four daughters, Elsie, wife of Alvin Zimmerman of New Holland, Ada, wife of Steve Beiler of Lancaster, Edna Kilmer of Ephrata, Eva, wife of Nelson Fox of Memphis, MO; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; a sister, Erma Frey of Mount Forrest, Canada; a brother-in-law, Clarence Martin of Middleburg, IN; a sister-in-law, Naomi Kilmer of Mifflinburg and a step-brother, Ephraim Kilmer of Pen Yan, NY.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary (Martin) Kilmer; a brother, Paul Kilmer; two sisters, Lena Martin, Edna May Kulp, and a step-brother, Floyd Kilmer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 481 S. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:00 AM, at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM at the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 168 N. Groffdale Road, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Hospice & Community Care team members for their special care.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
