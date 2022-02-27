Ezra Wenger Burkholder, 90, of Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, was received into the arms of his Lord and Savior on February 25, 2022. He was the son of John and Mary (Wenger) Burkholder. Ezra was preceded in death by his wife Lois (2016) after 61 years of marriage.
Surviving are his four children: Vera Jane, wife of James W. Kreider, Placentia, California; J. Richard, husband of Cheryl L. (Harnish), Washington Boro; Nancy J., wife of Charles H. Albrecht, Lancaster; Marianne, wife of the late Rodney Dale Beiber, Washington Boro; eight grandchildren: Regina (Tim), Chad (Stacie), Cindy, Tanya (Marcel), Ryan (Lindsey), Jeff (Lisa), Crystal (Ian), and Eric (Marisa); 15 great grandchildren; two brothers, Paul A., Ephrata, Glenn E., Washington Boro; two sisters, Ruth N. Breneman, Manheim, Jean E. Alvisi, Stevens.
He was preceded in death by three brothers: Irwin W., J. Clyde, and Raymond W.; one sister, Doris E., and one grandson, Tyler.
Ezra enjoyed gardening and raising crops and cattle on his farm (Abundant Hills) in "the manor." He engineered and fabricated many interesting tools and pieces of equipment to suit his needs on the farm. He was employed part-time for many years by Hershey Equipment Co. He also held part-time jobs at Lancaster Leaf, Turkey Hill, Grinnell, and for Mark Hess.
He was a member of the Mt. Raiders Hunting Camp in Potter Co. where he thoroughly enjoyed the friendship of each of the members and guests. His love of hunting started at an early age and continued throughout his life.
He was a member of Living Light Mennonite Church (formerly Masonville) where he served as trustee and participated in worship by playing his mandolin.
Ezra enjoyed sharing the good news of Jesus through his mandolin music along with various groups: The Howard Simmons Orchestra, Melody Strings, The Old Timers, and The Five Friends. Ezra encouraged many of his family and friends through his music, inspiring them to pursue their interests in music.
Ezra impacted many lives throughout his life. Many family members and neighbors were employed with summer work on the farm. On the farm, life lessons were taught: enjoying hard work, working together with excellence and efficiency, encouraging others, and making time to play and vacation.
He will be remembered for his lively story-telling, living simply, and desiring to live at peace with all. He offered his encouragement, words of wisdom, and resources to others, helping them find and develop their God-given passions, gifting and calling.
The family would like to thank Marianne for the special care she gave to Dad in the last years of his life.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Living Light Mennonite Church, 2625 Safe Harbor Road, Wash. Boro, PA 17582 on Friday, March 4th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The burial will be private on the following morning at the Masonville Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 30, 2022, at Living Light Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Loft Community Partnership, "connecting Penn Manor residents with resources."
To send the family a condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com