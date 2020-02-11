Ezra Lincoln Stegeman, infant son of Joshua Lee and Erika Marie (Monroe) Stegeman, of Lititz, entered into rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.
In addition to his parents, Ezra is survived by his paternal grandparents, Terry and Laura Stegeman of Denver; maternal grandmother, Kathi, wife of Matthew Weaver of Denver; maternal grandfather, Eric Monroe of Wernersville; a maternal great-grandfather, Philip, husband of Carol Zahn; an uncle, David Butson and an aunt, Colleen Faish.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
