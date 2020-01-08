Eyla Reynolds Summar Tolson, 81, of Columbia, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the wife of Gordon J. Tolson with whom she was married 14 years. Born in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Norman E. Reynolds.
Eyla graduated from Townville High School, Class of 1960 and Indiana State College in 1964 where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics Education. She later received a Master's Degree from Delaware University in fabric study.
She taught home economics in the Columbia Boro School District for two years followed by 18 years in the Solanco School District at the intermediate school. During summer recess, she volunteered at the Lancaster General Health Campus front desk where she would give directions, push people on their wheelchairs or escort them to their destinations.
Eyla was an active member of the Westgate Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and held most of the elected and appointed positions at one time or another. Her hobbies included gardening and designing flower baskets.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Leaf Manor North and Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care given to Eyla.
In addition to her husband Gordon, she is survived by three brothers, Paul Reynolds, Stow OH; Lynn Reynolds, Pittsburgh; Leroy Reynolds, Townville; sister, Naomi Diamond, Wadsworth, OH.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster PA 17601 with Pastor Robert Zimmerman, officiating, Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends may view at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Eyla's memory to the Westgate Baptist Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
