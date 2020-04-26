Everly Anne Nagy, stillborn on April 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Michael Hull and Leona Nagy. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Bentley Hull, age 7, Baylee Hull, age 5, and Dawson Nagy, age 5.
Her family attends Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17585.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Our Baby's Legacy. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
