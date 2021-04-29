Everlee RyAnn Zimmerman, 17 month old, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at the St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by family. She has forever won her battle with Muscle Eye Brain disease and leaky SCID.
Everlee was born on November 21, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Curvin Lee and Rose Ann Nolt Zimmerman.
She is survived by her parents, Curvin and Rose Zimmerman of Memphis, Missouri; grandparents, James and Louise Nolt, and Carl and Linda Zimmerman all of Blue Ball, Pennsylvania; great-grandparents, Irwin and Lena Mae Nolt of East Earl, Pennsylvania, Paul and Fannie Reiff of Elma, Iowa, Titus and Mary Zimmerman of Narvon, Pennsylvania, and Frank and Esther Hoover of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
She joins lots of family and some dear playmates in Heaven.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Cornerstone Mennonite Church east of Downing, Missouri. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Cornerstone Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the Cornerstone Mennonite Cemetery east of Downing, Missouri.
Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family.
