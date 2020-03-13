Everett P. Sumner, 95, of Quarryville, PA left this earthly world on March 10, 2020. Everett was the husband of June W. Sumner, who passed away in 2012. Everett is survived by sons: E. Preston Sumner, Jr. (Christine) of Colorado and Tim (Darlene) of Ephrata; grand-children, Melissa Terrett, Jennifer Brobst, Bjorn Sumner and Blaine Sumner; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters; Peggy (Ralph) Blackburn and Ruthie (Bootsy) Ross, brothers; Norman Sumner and Bill Sumner, and sister-in-law Edie Sumner.
Everett served in the United States Army, participating in the Normandy Invasion and Battle of the Bulge as a sergeant in the 254th Combat Engineer Battalion. His unit was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for their actions at the Battle of the Bulge. In 2014 Everett was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal in a ceremony at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C. Everett was a 57-year Mason, member of Charity Lodge No. 62, Elloree, SC.
Everett retired in 1985 as a Branch Manager of Sperry New Holland. He was an avid golfer, recording four hole-in-ones, shooting his age numerous times, and still golfed into his 90's.
A memorial service will be held at Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Interment of his ashes with those of his wife June at the Coulson Church of the Brethren in Hillsville, VA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 110 S. Hess St, Quarryville, PA, 17566. Online guestbook at:
