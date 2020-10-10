Everett F. Harrison, 99, of Lancaster PA, died of natural causes on October 3, 2020 at the Glen at Willow Valley.
Born August 22, 1921 in Chicago, IL, the second of 3 children of Charles and Mary Reynolds Harrison. He graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio where he was a hurdler on the track team and from Ohio State Univ with a dual major in industrial and mechanical engineering. He interrupted his college studies to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps after Pearl Harbor serving in the Pacific as a 2nd Lieutenant. He worked for General Electric in technical sales for 37 years.
He was very active with the United Methodist Church and as a Philadelphia Neighborhood Services board member. He loved his many trips to Europe, visiting almost all of the U.S. National Parks, being a meticulous handy man around his home and keeping everyone smiling with his quirky jokes.
Ev was predeceased by his first wife of 53 years, Barbara (Johnson) Harrison, brother, Edison, sister, Margery H. Willison, brother-in-law, Dale Willison and son-in-law, William P. Marberg. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vera (Dutcher) Harrison, son, Geoffrey T. Harrison, Dubuque IA, daughters, Wendy H. Marberg, Bethesda, MD and Leslie A. Walker (Bruce), Charlottesville, VA as well as grandchildren, Sarah C. Marberg (Nathan Pysno), Eric P. Marberg, Claire E. Marberg, Ian H. Walker, Fiona J. Walker and great-grandchild, Eleanor C. Pysno and many nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be held at Philadelphia Memorial Park.
