Evelyne C. Munro, 86, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community where she was receiving rehabilitation care. Born in Inverness, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Jessie MacLeod Urquhart. She was the wife of Roy D. Munro for 64 years on June 30.
Evelyne was a Christian believer. While her daughters attended school, Evelyne was employed as a cafeteria worker by the Manheim Central Area School District in the Stiegel Elementary School and the Manheim Central High School. After her children graduated, she furthered her education by attending Lancaster Business School and Millersville University. She was employed for 32 years as a secretary in the office of the Lancaster County District Justice.
Evelyne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always maintained a strong relationship with her family in the United Kingdom. In addition to flower gardening and photography, she traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, especially the UK, and other countries. She also enjoyed sailing in the Florida Keys.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Heather M., wife of David J. Schnorbus, of Long Beach Island, NJ; two grandsons, David and Jack Schnorbus; and three siblings, Maureen Waring, and Vivian Austin, all of Leicester, England, and Marjory Ogle of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline E. Munro; and two siblings, Mary Watts and Alaister Urquhart.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Spence Funeral Services, 40 North Charlotte Street, Manheim, PA. Interment will follow in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please respectfully wear masks and practice CDC guidelines related to the novel coronavirus. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
