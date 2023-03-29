Evelyn Seifert Duke died March 26, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Jere Ray Duke. Evelyn was born June 18, 1935 in Dillsburg, PA. She was the daughter of the late John W. and Catherine Seifert. Evelyn and Jere were the parents of Tamara (Duke) Jacobs, wife of Daniel Jacobs, and Jeffry Duke, husband of Beth (Keffer) Duke. She is survived by two brothers; Lorne Seifert and Phaon Seifert, four grandchildren; Joshua Duke, Brittany (Duke) Boldt, Sean Jacobs, Robert Jacobs and five great grandchildren.
Evelyn and Jere loved to travel and went on many river cruises in Europe. Their favorite vacations were a Safari and Nile River cruise, a road-trip of the United States and experiencing Oberammergau. She and Jere traveled frequently with friends and enjoyed playing golf in new and familiar locations.
Evelyn loved to sew and play golf, bridge and pinochle. She was president of three different golf leagues. She was very active in Trinity Lutheran Church and served as president of the Lutheran Church Women, directed VBS, narrated church cantatas, and was responsible for the church flower calendar for many years.
A memorial service honoring Evelyn's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com