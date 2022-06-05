Evelyn S. Roberts, 90, of Manheim, was called Home on her 90th birthday, Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was the wife of the late Francis E. Roberts, Sr. who passed away on their 62nd wedding anniversary, November 19, 2011. Born in Springfield, VT, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Beatrice (St. Clair) Stevens.
Evelyn had been a homemaker and a volunteer most of her life. She loved people and was loved dearly by so many. She was an active, long-time member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, where she volunteered in many church activities including the Sunday school childcare program. She was affectionately known as the "church grandmother" and was always giving out the best hugs.
She is survived by her 3 children: Francis E. "Frank", Jr. married to Judy Roberts of Milton, FL, Ruth J. married to Ron Smith of Mount Joy, and Kathleen A. Roberts married to Archie Shelley of Lititz; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren with another one on the way, and by her brother, Arnold, Jr. married to Barbara Stevens of Rumney, NH.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Friends and family will be received from 9-10 AM prior to service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org. To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com