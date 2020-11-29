Evelyn R. Probst, 87, of Drumore, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor in Millersville. Born in Fulton Twp., she was the daughter of the late Vance and Naomi (Gore) Richardson. She was the loving wife of Kenneth H. Probst for over 61 years.
Evelyn was a hard-working farm wife and business woman. She was an active member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. Evelyn was active in the Fulton Grange; she also ran the Drumore Benefit Assoc. for many years and was the secretary for the Drumore Twp. Zoning Hearing Board for over 25 years. Evelyn enjoyed the mountains and spending time with her family and "the gang." She was well-known for her hospitality and wonderful cooking.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lisa Waltman of Drumore and Lori, wife of Bob Bentley of Lancaster. Also surviving is a grandson, Hunter James Bentley and siblings, Frank Richardson and Karen Gallagher. Evelyn was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jim Waltman and three sisters, Wanda Egolf, Betty Booth, and Dorothy Eckman.
Graveside services will take place at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Hartman officiating. The graveside service will be live-streamed through the Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Kindly omit flowers; memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Level Church at the above address or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
