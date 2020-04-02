Evelyn R. Miller, 92, went home into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in West Willow, she was the daughter of the late Henry S. and Viola E. Bechtold. She was the loving wife of Paul R. Miller, Sr. who passed away in November 2013 after 65 years of marriage.
She co-owned and worked with her husband in their grocery store in Lititz, as well as Watt & Shand and Woolworths.
She and her husband attended Lancaster First Assembly of God Church.
Evelyn is survived by four children: Carol M. Meibers, of Cincinnati, OH; Carin Miller, wife of Douglas, of Lititz; Paul Miller, Jr., husband of Donna, of Fort Worth, TX; and Wendle Miller, husband of Brenda, of Lititz. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Kenneth and Mark Meibers, Cincinnati, OH; Lindsey Prickett, Palmdale, CA; and Abigail and Jonathan Miller, Lititz; five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Jackson, Grant, Makenna, and Madison, all of Cincinnati, OH. Also surviving is a brother, Henry S. Bechtold, New Providence. Evelyn was preceded in death by five sisters: Henrietta Brooks, Anna Mary Bechtold, Verna Dagen, Arlene Kirchner, and Helen Lefever.
Evelyn will be laid to rest beside her husband in a private interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of the Mennonite Home for the wonderful care of their mother during her stay at the home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Benevolence Fund of Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
