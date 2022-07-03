Evelyn R. Handel, age 86, formerly of Holtwood, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Newport Meadows Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Fred C. Handel.
Born in Marion, VA, she was the daughter of the late James V. and Anna Ruth Gore Hash. She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Quarryville.
Surviving are 4 children: Doyle S. (Debra) Welk of FL, Darrell A. (Nancy) Welk of New Providence, John E. (Kerry) Handel of Millersville, Catherine F. (Tom) Hughes of New Holland, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and 2 sisters: Janet Martin formerly of Mount Joy, and Joyce (Harry) Martin of Peach Bottom.
She was preceded in death by 2 sons: Frank C. Handel and James S. Handel, grandson: Josh Handel, and 2 brothers: James V. Hash, Jr.. and Avery Hash.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 E. State Street, Quarryville, on Saturday, July 9th at 1 p.m. with Father Olusola Adewole as Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will be in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
