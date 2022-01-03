Evelyn R. "Ev" Young, 93, of 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz.
Born July 23, 1928 in Dubois, she was a daughter of the late Robert P. and Anna C. (Crawford) Renwick. On August 26, 1962, she married Richard T. Young, who passed away on August 24, 2015. She was previously married to Paul K. Anderson. He passed away in 1961.
She is survived by: her children, Thomas Young & wife Glenna of Belleville; Pam Wilson & husband Robert of Lititz; Sharon George & husband Everett of Dover; Deborah Stayton of Ottawa, IL; a daughter-in-law, Mona Anderson of Belleville; a son-in-law, Michael Swyers of Mocksville, SC; 12 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Gary Anderson on December 5, 2020, her daughter Dee Swyers on November 15, 2015 and a brother, Robert A. Renwick.
Ev graduated from Brockway Snyder High School in 1946. She was primarily a homemaker.
She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Belleville, a member of the Friendship Sunday school class, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Lewistown Chapter.
She enjoyed going on family beach vacations, gardening, traveling domestically and internationally in her earlier years, and she was an avid reader.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to: St. John’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 5716, Belleville, PA 17004.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home, Belleville. Online condolences may be offered at: www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.
