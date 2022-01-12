Evelyn Phelan Ryan, widow of Martin Ryan died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Mennonite Home Communities. Evelyn and Marty were married 67 years.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Michelle and Colleen, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her son Mitchell is deceased.
Evelyn lived an active life with MS for over 50 years. She and Marty enjoyed activities with an MS support group, playing cards, bingo, and going to flea markets.
A special thank you to the Jackson Run staff for the care and support for Evelyn.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 6:30pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be able to pay their respects to the family following the service until 7:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please visit someone at an extended care facility.