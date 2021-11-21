Evelyn N. Ulrich, 79, of Ephrata, formerly of Martindale, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
She was born in Denver to the late Raymond N. and Magdalene (Newswanger) Ulrich.
Evelyn attended Petra Fellowship and enjoyed needlework, crafts, painting, flower gardening, and photography.
Evelyn is survived by 6 brothers, Luke N., husband of Willa (Martin) Ulrich of Schoeneck, Raymond E., husband of Janet (Burkhart) Ulrich of Reinholds, James N., husband of Sara (Strauss) Ulrich of Denver, David N., husband of Kathy (Shirk) Ulrich of New Holland, Mark N., husband of Marlene (Weaver) Ulrich of Ephrata, and Carl G., husband of Pam (Fyffe) Ulrich of New York; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene, wife of the late John Peters.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am, with Pastor Sharon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to Fairmount Homes Benevolent Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
