Evelyn Maxine Riley, 85, of Manheim, and formerly of Lebanon, PA, Christiansburg, VA and Moscow, IN, died peacefully on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Orange Township, Rush County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth Miller Wagoner. Maxine was the loving wife of Gus N. Riley and they observed their 60th wedding anniversary in June of last year.
She received her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Home Economics from Purdue University. Maxine was the managing secretary in the Political Science Department for Virginia Tech University for many years; previously she taught Home Economics in Elkhart, Indiana. Maxine was a passionate college basketball fan, and loved to root for her Virginia Tech Basketball Teams.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who relished spending time with her family and making birthdays and holidays special. She never forgot to send a card to her children or grandchildren, even on Halloween, and always ensured every room in her home beautifully reflected the holiday or season. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana. She loved spoiling them and had a way of making everyone around her feel special. Her warm smile and gentle heart will be deeply missed and her traditions like those of thoughtfully taking turns to open presents will continue on.
Surviving in addition to her husband Gus, are two sons and daughters-in-law: Matt Riley and wife Lori of West Chester, Greg Riley and wife Cyndi of Mount Laurel, N.J, six grandchildren: Jordan, Paige, Sean, Marisa, Madison, Colin, and two sisters: Marjorie wife of Chet Matney of Rushville, IN, and Marlene Copenhaver of Great Falls, MT.
Services for Maxine will be announced at a later date.
