Evelyn Martin, 95, of Landis Homes, Lititz, entered the presence of God on April 21.
She was the daughter of the late Eli and Laura Weaver Kreider and the faithful wife of Harold C. Martin who passed away in 2010.
Known as Evie by her close friends, she was a long-time member of Stumptown Mennonite Church. She relished in the fellowship of the members of her Sunday School Class and was saddened when she was no longer able to physically attend church services 2 years ago. Evelyn was a homemaker and was employed in various capacities at Ohio Table Pad, Leola, from the time her children entered school until her retirement. She was a gifted seamstress and smocked many dresses for her daughters and for their dolls. She made cabbage patch dolls for each of her granddaughters. In the early 70's, after seeing the need for a safe, wholesome place for youth to congregate, she and her husband converted their barn into The Way Inn, a coffee house for youth to gather for fellowship, music and nurture.
Evelyn is survived by four children: Carol, wife of Mahlon Zimmerman, Leola; Jean, wife of Tom Buchen, Lancaster; Cliff, husband of Sue (Skiles), Lancaster and Shari, wife of Dave Lefever, Lititz. Eleven grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren also survive. They all benefited from her love and nurture.
She is survived by three sisters: June Garber, Mary Gehman, Fran Martin (Earl). Ten siblings preceded her in death: Bob Kreider, Harold Kreider, Lloyd Kreider and his infant twin brother Roy, Nelson Kreider, Esther Wolf, Dave Kreider, Ruth Spangler, Dorothy Kreider and Jim Kreider.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at the Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird-In-Hand, PA. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to the Stumptown Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.