Evelyn Mae Royal, 82, of Albany, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at AdventHealth Heart of Florida, Haines City, FL.
She was born in Lancaster County to the late B. Stanley and Agnes H. (Keppel) Mellinger and was the wife of the late John David Royal who passed away in 2015.
Evelyn enjoyed her children and grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by 4 children, Vincent, husband of Dixie Burkhart of Altoona, Pauline wife of Steve Leaman of Manheim, Tammy, wife of John Pfautz of Ephrata, and Billy Ober, Jr. of Dundee, FL; 22 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 5 siblings, Charles "Jim" Mellinger of Quarryville, Shirley Yeagle of Lititz, Helen Showers of Lititz, Bob Mellinger of Stevens, Benjamin Stanley, Jr. "Sonny" Mellinger of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Michael Kling.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Keith Sweitzer officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellinger's Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
