Evelyn Mae Gehman Kegerise, Denver, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2023.
Born on June 10th, 1931 to the late Mildred (Bard) and Monroe Gehman.
She graduated from Denver High School and attended Lebanon Valley College for music. She served as choir director at multiple churches in the area, was a member of the Ephrata Cloister Chorus for many years and also directed for a time. She was a tour guide at the Ephrata Cloister, and was very knowledgeable of the history and transcribed some of the German music. She attended St. John's UCC Church in Denver, PA. Evelyn was an active member of Eastern Star and was Worthy Matron and Chaplain.
Evelyn's passion for flowers could be seen in her backyard garden and flower arrangements. Even in her last days you could find her working in her garden. Evelyn worked for a florist in Denver until retirement. She was an artist and her Scherenschnitte (Paper Cuttings) are treasured by all.
She was married to the late W. Randall Kegerise for 67 years. She is survived by her children / grandchildren; Susan Hepfer (husband Charles), Corey Hepfer (fiancée Brianna), Noel Kegerise (wife Lorie), Martin & Artis Kegerise, Peter Kegerise, Heidi McDonough (husband John), Melissa Burky, Shawn Burky (wife Heather) & Jon Kegerise, Jon R. Kegerise (wife, Sarah), Benjamin Kegerise (wife Abigail). Great Children, Bryce & Everett Burky, & Addison Kegerise. Evelyn is also survived by her siblings, Marion Lorah, Roger Gehman and Thomas Gehman.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kim Randall Kegerise.
A viewing will be held Saturday, May 27th, 2023 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. John's UCC, 659 S. 4th Street, Denver. Eastern Star Service will follow at 10:45 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Brad Haws officiating. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver. Memorial Donations can be made to: St. John's United Church of Christ at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
