Evelyn M. Rhoads, 84, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Lebanon and Ephrata, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Hamilton Arms Nursing Center in Lancaster, PA.
Evelyn was born in Lebanon, PA, daughter of the late Roy W. and Edna (White) Blouch. She was the loving wife of the Rev. Abram E. Rhoads and mother of Thomas E. (Patricia) Burton, John R. (Sharon) Burton, Robyn M. (Randy) Renninger, and the late Keith A. Burton.
Also surviving are five grandchildren: Thomas, Allen, Tonya, Alexandra, and Samuel, seven great-grandchildren, three nieces, one nephew, two stepdaughters, Kathleen (Dale) Rothermel and Christine (James) Beam, four step-grandchildren, and four step-greatgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents and son, Evelyn was preceded in death by a sister, Louella Boltz.
Evelyn was a member of St. Paul's EC Church in Rothsville, PA.
She had been a secretary for several local businesses and previously worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Lebanon County.
Evelyn enjoyed gardening and crafts and had won awards for her counted cross stitch projects.
Viewings: 6-8 p.m. on Mon. 5/16 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 175222 and 10-11 a.m. on Tues. 5/17 at Grace EC Church, 131 Terrace Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. Funeral services: 11 a.m. on Tues. 5/17 at Grace EC Church, Ephrata, PA. Place of interment will be Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
