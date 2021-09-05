Evelyn M. Reese

Evelyn "Evie"M. Reese, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Fannie Miller Crouse.
Evie had worked as a waitress for all of her life, working at Woolworths in Lancaster city, Pensupreme in Park City and at the St. Joseph Hospital cafeteria as a cook.
She was a big Phillies fan, enjoyed dining out and going to Atlantic City. She read the newspaper everyday front to back and liked to do word search puzzles.
Evie is survived by her nieces: Helen Marie married to Daryl Pack of Lancaster and Dawn married to Ralph Herman of Quarryville, and her sister-in-law, Jean Crouse.
Her family asks that contributions be made in her memory to Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd., Suite C, York, PA 17402-9001. To send a condolence, please visit: www.cremationpa.com
