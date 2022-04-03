Evelyn M. Ober, 91, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Rothsville, she was the daughter of the late James S. and Elva Birkenbine Long. Evelyn was the loving wife for 60 years of the late L. Ray Ober who died in October of 2010. Evelyn worked as a bank teller for the former Meridian Bank, previously she was employed locally at a State Farm Insurance Claims Office. She was a 1948 graduate of Warwick Township High School. She was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, and volunteered at Twin Pine Church Camp. Evelyn was a former member of Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, where she played the piano and directed the junior choir. She was also a member of the Rabbit Hillers, Rothsville. Her interests included: cooking, playing the piano, decorating, baking, hosting family dinners, and spending time with her family and all the grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Linda K. Fritz (Kent) of Lititz, a daughter-in-law, Sherry O. Ober of Lancaster, four grandchildren: Valerie Kennon (Jon) of Phoenixville, Erik Fritz (Holly) of Sunbury, Keith Ober (Ruth) of Lancaster, Shawn Ober (Erika) of Manheim, seven great grandchildren: Lily, Zahra, Henry, Scott, Lilah, Joseph, Isabella and baby boy on the way. Preceding her in death is a son, Michael R. Ober, and infant daughter, a brother, James Long, and two sisters: Alverta Moore and Kathryn Garman.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the Pastors at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Ephrata Manor, Hospice & Community Care and all those who remembered Evelyn with cards, visits and prayers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Evelyn's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, P. O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com