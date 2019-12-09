Evelyn M. "Evie" Hackman, 85, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in Hopeland, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Emma Killheffner Brumbach. She was a 1952 graduate of Ephrata High School. Evie was the loving wife of Perry L. Hackman and they observed their 62nd wedding anniversary in August of this year. She worked many years for Wilbur Chocolate Company, Lititz. Previously, she was employed by Woodstream Corporation, Lititz, and in her early years by Ephrata Motor Express. Evie was a faithful and active member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, and was a member of the women's prayer group. She was also a charter member of the Lititz Lioness Club, and a member of the Lititz Springs Chapter # 449, Order of the Eastern Star. Evie volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program for the Lititz Area. She enjoyed playing card games, spending time with her family and friends, and traveling, especially to her favorite destination Marco Island, Florida, with her husband.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Perry, is a son, Trevor L. husband of Dana Hackman of Walnutport, and two grandchildren, Joshua and Alexis Morgan. Preceding her in death are four brothers: LeRoy Reist, Irvin, Robert, and Elmer Brumbach.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Evie's memorial service at the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Evie's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543; or the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
