Evelyn M. Eberly, 77, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home, Lancaster, PA. She was born October 4, 1942 in York Co., PA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph F. & Margaret Marks of York, PA.
Evelyn attended school in York Co. and later earned her G.E.D. in her 20's. From the mid-1960's until the early 1970's, she worked in the travel trailer industry at Shasta in Leola, PA. In the 1970's, she began working as a security officer for a couple different local security agencies. She later settled in as a security officer for Wackenhut Security at Warner Lambert Co. (later, Pfizer Co.) in Lititz, PA. She was eventually promoted to Sergeant and worked there until she retired.
During the 1960's, she enjoyed playing her Martin guitar and eventually taught others to play guitar at the former Beam's Music Store near Ephrata, PA. She also enjoyed bowling in the Friday Nite Mixed Nuts League in the early 1980's at the former Lancaster Lanes. Evelyn was known for her "green thumb." She loved planting and tending flowers around her former residence on Manor Ridge Drive, Lancaster, PA. She also enjoyed observing nature's creatures, especially eagles. She is now soaring with the eagles.
Evelyn is survived by two sons, Dennis (Lori) of East Petersburg, PA and Richard of York, PA. She leaves behind three grandchildren: Corrie (Craig) Aspril of Columbia, PA, Stacie Eberly of Charlotte, NC, and Jeremy Eberly of East Petersburg, PA. She also leaves behind one great-grandchild, Crue Aspril of Columbia, PA. Evelyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Lester Marks and Clarence Marks. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Kristie Eberly.
Visitation by family and friends will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00pm with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rankin officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Eagle Foundation by visiting https://www.eagles.org/donate/
Evelyn's family would like to thank the staff of Conestoga View for their care of our loved one during her stay at their facility. We appreciate all of your efforts.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »