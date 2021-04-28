Evelyn M. Coolidge, 91, of Millersville, passed away on April 23, 2021 at Moravian Manor. Born in Manor Township, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Lily M. (Hershey) Gantz and was the wife of the late William A. Coolidge until his passing in 2005.
Evelyn was independent and incredibly hard worker, both things she learned growing up and living on a farm all of her life. She enjoyed drinking her morning coffee while completing crossword puzzles in the newspaper and going antiquing to grow her collections of Early American Pattern Glass and arrowheads. She loved her family deeply and always took care of everyone.
Evelyn will be missed by her children, Cindy E. Walton and her husband Don, Bill D. Coolidge and his wife Shirl, Gary D. Coolidge, and Joyce Wood and her husband Vernie, her eight grandchildren: Kristy, Missy, Mindy, Kim, Chris, Autumn, Taylor and Whitney, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter who makes five generations. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William Coolidge, a granddaughter, Amy Leigh, and her siblings: Mary Miller, Jeanette Hasbinger, Edna McFalls, Clarence "James" Gantz, and Viola Good.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County at 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com