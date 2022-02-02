Evelyn M. Bare, 90, a resident of Garden Spot Village, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was granted her wish to go home to be with Jesus.
She was the wife of the late Earl S. Bare who died in 2004. Born in Goodville, she was the daughter of the late Clayton D. and Esther Martin Leaman.
Evelyn had worked for many years at the Agway in New Holland. She was a member of the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community and had been attending Stumptown Mennonite Church for a number of years. She enjoyed flowers, cooking, bird watching, photography, traveling, and keeping in touch with family and friends. In her retirement years she volunteered at County Gift and Thrift.
Surviving is a step-son, Richard Bare; two step grandchildren, Chandel Bare and Jason Bare; a step great grandchild, Gwen Bare; a sister, Dorothy wife of Horace Wanner of New Holland; and two brothers, Mark husband of Brenda Leaman of East Earl, and Paul Leaman of Terre Hill. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Irene Leaman and by brothers, Luke Leaman, Roy Leaman, Clayton Leaman, and Elmer Leaman.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 4, at 10:00 A.M. at the Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA with Pastors Keith Nyce and John Leaman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.