Evelyn M. Anderson, 96, of Ephrata, passed away on August 9, 2019 at Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Walter F. Anderson.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry L. and Emma B. (McCune) Rogers.
After graduating from high school, Evelyn dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker.
In her spare time, Evelyn enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with her adoring grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter Kathleen M. Berger (wife of John), 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, a sister, Roberta Rogers and a brother, Kenneth Rogers
She was predeceased by two sons, Walter F. Anderson, Jr. and Donald M. Anderson, a daughter, Donna M. Moyer and a brother, Herbert Rogers.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-397-4097