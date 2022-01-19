Evelyn Loven Ochs died on January 14, 2022 at Brookridge Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. She was 89. Evelyn was born on May 16, 1932, in Spruce Pine, N.C., to the late Carl and Cordie Loven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, Rev. Glenn R. McCulley and sister, Marjorie Loven White. Evelyn is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rev. Theodore R. Ochs and her two daughters, Lucretia McCulley (Dan Ream) of Richmond, Virginia, and Mary Evelyn McCulley of Torrance, CA, and one grandson, Paul G. Ream of Washington, D.C.
She married Rev. Glenn R. McCulley in June, 1954. They served Western North Carolina Conference churches in Winston-Salem, Asheville, Norwood, Dallas, Cherryville and Lake Junaluska until Glenn's death in 1978. While living at Lake Junaluska, N.C., Evelyn met Rev. Ted Ochs, a minister in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church. They were married in 1981 and lived in Pennsylvania where they served several churches before retiring to Lake Junaluska (1996) and then in Winston-Salem (2001).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, N.C. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UMAR at umarinfo.com/donate or Red Bird Mission at rbmission.org/support/. Salem Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/.