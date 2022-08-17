Evelyn L. Yost

Evelyn Louise Yost, age 92, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022. Evelyn was born in Gap, Pennsylvania on December 23, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Fanny Oehme Yost.
Evelyn was incredibly hard working and crafty and was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, crocheter, and baker. Evelyn retired from Conestoga Valley School District, where she prepared meals for the students at the CV Middle School. Evelyn enjoyed gardening and spending time in the yard. She also made many quilts and blankets for those less fortunate.
More than her career and her hobbies, Evelyn loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her smile and laugh could light up a room and everyone loved her company and kindness.
Evelyn was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster where she was active on many committees, including the hospitality committee, where she regularly baked her delicious pies, cookies, and cakes for various church events.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters Phyllis Welk, Galeton, Pennsylvania and Carol Leed, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and son Dennis Groff (Elena), Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses: Wayne Welk, Jr. (Denise), Heather Neary (Daniel), Christopher Groff (Sara), Adam Leed (Heidi), James Groff, Nicholas Groff (Lillian), Aaron Orr, Anthony Groff, Lynette Islei (Craig), several great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Ronald Groff, and her siblings Donald Yost and Clara Petit De Mange.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. ET. The services will be held at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main Street, Leola, PA 17540.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your favorite charity in memory of Evelyn. Furman's Leola