Evelyn L. Sinner, 92, formerly of Elizabethtown, died peacefully, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. She was the widow of Carl I. Sinner who died in 2017. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Phares and Mamie (Ziegler) Lefever. Evelyn was a school secretary for Middletown School District before retiring. Evelyn was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elizabethtown. Her hobbies included gardening, growing roses, and reading.
She is survived by a brother, Phares Lefever, Orange City, IA; a son Stephen C. husband of Gina Sinner, Palm Springs, CA; two daughters Carol wife of Michael McHugh, Shrewsbury, and Vicki Sinner, Millerstown; 4 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Evelyn will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be sent to Red Run Cemetery Association, 16 Red Run Church Road, East Berlin, PA 17316. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com