Evelyn K. Rodkey, 93, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Daisy Kline. Evelyn married the late John Rodkey, Jr. in 1950.
Evelyn was a graduate of Columbia High School, class of 1945. She went on to achieve her Bachelor of Science degree at Millersville University and her Master's degree in Reading Education at the University of Delaware. Evelyn retired from the Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 where she worked as a remedial reading and math teacher. She was a member of the Salem U.C.C. of Columbia, and served as treasurer of the Columbia Public Library. She enjoyed singing and sang in several church choirs over the years. She also performed with the Lancaster Opera Workshop where she portrayed the "trouser role" of Prince Orlofsky in "Die Fledermaus" by Richard Strauss. Evelyn possessed many skills and interests in her life including sewing and painting. She was an avid sports fan and after making her home at St. Anne's in 2010 she could be found watching her favorite baseball team, the Philadelphia Phillies, or hockey games, tennis matches or other sporting event on the TV. She also read the newspaper and did the puzzles each day, read one book after another and occasionally played a game that was offered.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Vivian K. Spiese, of Conestoga; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd W. Kline.
Evelyn will be laid to rest during a private graveside service at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Evelyn's life will follow at the Salem U.C.C., 324 Walnut Street, Columbia, on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Columbia Public Library, 24 S. 6th St., Columbia, PA 17512 (columbiapubliclibrary.org) or the Salem U.C.C. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com