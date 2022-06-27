Evelyn June Wissler, 90, of Warwick Twp., passed away, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Erla W. (Weik) Long. Evelyn was the loving and faithful wife of the late John Wolf Wissler, with whom she celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage.
A 1950 graduate of Rothsville High School, she worked as a secretary for Hershey and Gibble, Science Press, Cattell Learning Center as a music teacher, and for the Warwick School District in the cafeteria. However, her most important calling and responsibility came with the birth of her children, when she became a stay-at-home mom, providing a loving and nurturing home. Her love of family continued through the birth of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy.
Evelyn was a devout Christian and was a longtime member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rothsville. She loved playing piano and singing, enjoyed fishing, reading, watching birds, gardening, and solving word search puzzles.
Evelyn is survived by her son, John David Wissler, of Lititz, a daughter, Jeanine L. Schreiber, wife of Jeffrey, of Leola; two grandchildren, Brandon Schreiber, husband of Kristen and Brooke, wife of Christopher Maharg; four great-grandchildren, Jaidyn and Jessa Maharg and Ryan and Evelyn Schreiber; and two siblings, Lorna Mentzer and Jerry Long.
Memorial Services for Evelyn will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church St., Lititz, PA 17543 or to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com