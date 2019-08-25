Evelyn J. (Moser) Baumgardner, 90, of Landisville, formerly of Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Jack N. Baumgardner, who died in 2002.
She retired in 1991 from J. Walter Miller Company, Lancaster, where she worked as an inspector.
Born June 14, 1929, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Ruth (Overly) Moser. Evelyn was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially at the beach in Ocean City, NJ.
Surviving are her three children; Jack L. Baumgardner, husband of Robin, of Marietta, Victoria "Vicki" L. Henneberger, of Leola and Joni M. Yarnall, wife of Scott Yarnall, of Landisville; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Richard "Ricky" Devine and seven siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Millersville on Monday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266