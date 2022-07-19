Evelyn J. (Bowmaster) Dochat, 89, of Willow Street died at home on July 16, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ella Mae (Getz) and Guy N. Bowmaster. She was the beloved wife of George S. Dochat, Sr. with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 14, 2022.
A 1950 graduate of Manheim Central High School, Ev went on to work at Lampeter Strasburg School District before retiring from Willow Valley Associates Corporate Office.
In addition to her husband, Ev is survived by her children: George S. Dochat, Jr. husband of Michele of Lititz and Tina M. Dochat at home; grandsons: Travis M. Dochat (Amanda) of Bath, PA, Tyler Dochat, (Jessica) of Pittsburgh, PA, Oscar Whipple of Little River, SC and granddaughter Amy King of Clearwater, FL. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Autumn and Teagan all of Bath, PA, Daryn and Jack of Pittsburgh, PA and Lilly of Clearwater, FL as well as her beloved grandpuppy, Phoenix and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ev was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: John Bowmaster, Guy Bowmaster, Jr., Gladys Bowmaster and Kathryn Stitzel.
Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
