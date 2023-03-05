Evelyn J. Bosworth, 95 of Lancaster, passed away at United Zion Retirement Community on Thursday, February 17, 2023. Her husband Edwin M. Bosworth died in 2002.
Born in York, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elizabeth (Brewster) Neilson. The family moved to Cleveland, OH, and Evelyn graduated from West Technical High School in Cleveland. Evelyn also completed some business school credits.
She worked in customer service for Tri-State Electric Supply Company for 10 years, and also volunteered at the Gift Shop at Women & Babies Hospital.
She loved cooking, quilting, and participating in Highland dancing. She was a very dedicated parent and grandparent, who loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church since 1962, where she had been active with the Silver Threads Group.
Evelyn's family includes her son Jamie L. Bosworth, husband of Dorothy J. of Senoia, GA, her daughter Ann M., wife of Gary L. Horning of Lancaster, and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The Bosworth family extends their heartfelt thank you to the staff of United Zion Retirement Community for the wonderful care they provided to Evelyn in her last days.
Evelyn's family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will be in Highland Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
