Evelyn Irene (Horst) Shumaker, 91, of Lititz, PA went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 while living at Brethren Village, Lititz.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Amos and Mary (Leisey) Horst. The loving wife of Melvin G. Shumaker, they would have celebrated 72 years of marriage on March 25th of this year.
She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church, Lancaster, PA for most of her life.
She spent many years employed by Victor F. Weaver, Inc. poultry in New Holland. Later, as owner and operator of Red Maple Guest Home, Ephrata, PA, she and her husband enjoyed meeting new people and making lasting friendships.
As a member of the Camp Lighters Association, she enjoyed camping with family and friends. An avid seamstress she used her sewing skills to create matching outfits when her daughter was small. In her latter years, for residents at Brethren Village she often made pillows, seat cushions, and pocket hangings for those with walkers. This was just a token of her generous heart and loving care for the welfare of others.
In addition to her husband, Evelyn is survived by her son, Bryon, husband of Deborah Shumaker; her daughter, Brenda, wife of Ron Hufford; four grandchildren: Jamie, wife of Tim Ogden, Whitney, wife of Justin Barlup, Cody, husband of Ashely Hufford and Chase Hufford; as well as three great-grandchildren, Paisley Hufford, Levi Ogden and Jude Ogden. She is also survived by seven siblings: Roy, husband of Ruth Horst, Carolyn Brubaker, Marilyn Denlinger, Lorraine, wife of Art Hostetler, Gladys Horst, Gloria, wife of Jim Rosenberger and Galen, husband of Jenny Anne Horst-Martz; along with fourteen nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service celebrating life eternal, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11 AM to be held in the Brethren Village Chapel, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A graveside internment will be held at 3:00 PM at the cemetery of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community (formerly Weaverland Mennonite Church); located at Weaverland Valley Road and Weaverland Road, East Earl, PA.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
