Evelyn I. Graham, 92, of Calvary Homes passed away at home on August 16, 2021. Born in Rockwood, Ontario on March 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Elizabeth J. Nellis.
Evelyn was in housekeeping with Crossworld Mission for over 40 years. She was member of Calvary Church, Lancaster.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11AM from the Chapel at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster. Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday. Interment will be held in Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Evelyn's memory to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
