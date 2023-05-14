Evelyn I. Esworthy, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late William H. Hatfield and Evelyn I. (Hess) Hatfield. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles E. Esworthy with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.
She was a graduate of Coatesville Area Senior High School and went on to work for Pepperidge Farm of Downingtown in their bakery.
She was a member of Olivet United Methodist Church and served as a secretary there early in her adult life.
She cherished time spent with her family and she loved to travel.
She is survived by four children: Edwin E. Esworthy and wife Michele of Coatesville, Kathy E. Esworthy of Elizabethtown, J. Bryan Esworthy and wife Kim of Coatesville, and Gregory L. Esworthy of Gap, Pennsylvania. Additionally, she is survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, two siblings: Janice Hendricks of Elverson, and Jean Stackhouse and husband Warren of Parkesburg, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by three siblings: William Hatfield, Jr., Janet Grier wife of Ralph, and Bill Hatfield husband of Pat.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, Pennsylvania, 19365. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation period taking place from 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment will directly follow at Fairview Cemetery of Coatesville.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolence can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
