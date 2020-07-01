Evelyn (Evie) Minney, 74, of Ephrata went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in Geistown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. and Margaret (Litzinger) Harvey. In 1965, she moved to Lancaster and married the late Ronald (Ronnie) Minney. They celebrated 30 years of marriage before his death in 1996.
Surviving are her children: Michael Minney, husband of Melissa (Hollinger), Ephrata; Sandy Lundgren, wife of Matt, Mount Joy; Greg Minney, husband of Joy (Hodson), Lancaster. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren: Cody Minney, Kegan Minney (and wife, Amy Lehr), Jarod Minney, Johnny Lundgren and Chloe Hess. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah (Sally) Varner, Ebensburg, PA, and Lester (Butch) Harvey, husband of Wanda (Greathouse), Duncannon, PA.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Betty Jane Karl, Dorthy Clark, Mary Harvey, Anne Harvey, Earl Harvey, Donald "DJ" Harvey, Harold "Tom" Harvey, John Harvey, and Robert "Bud" Harvey.
She worked at Logan's and Woolworth's in downtown Lancaster, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Park City Plaza before becoming disabled due to her ongoing battle with rheumatoid arthritis. When her children were young, she was active in Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts serving as Den Mother and Troop Leader.
A former member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lancaster and Encounter Church in Quarryville, she attended Ephrata Community Church when she was able to. She was also a member of the Merry Widows, Quarryville, and a board member of Widows Serving Widows in Ephrata.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (please bring your mask). Friends are also invited to greet the family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Encounter Church, 300 Hideaway Drive, Quarryville, PA 17566.
