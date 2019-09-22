Evelyn "Evie" L. Burkholder, 87 passed away on September 19, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA to the late J. Franklin and Myrtle Kline, she was the wife of the late John E. Burkholder who passed away in 1997.
Evie and John built a life together in Willow Street and raised their three children, Cindy (William Burkhart), Carol (Terry Shearer) and J. Michael (d.2017).
Evie loved the world whether it was traveling with John in their 1923 Stevens Duryea touring car with the antique car club members to numerous states and Canada or going on cruises with close friends. Once she got over her hesitation of flying, she was able to see places beyond the U.S. with her many friends or family.
She was a member of the Red Rose Antique Car Club, Hershey Region AACA and Lampeter Church of the Brethren. Evie crocheted blankets for the Linus Project through her Church and was also a part of their quilting group, making quilts for the Brethren Disaster Relief Auction. She was a longtime volunteer with the Visions Corps; she would refer to it as "going to work." She was a homemaker, as many women of her generation, taking care of her house, children, and working in her garden.
In addition to her daughters Cindy and Carol, she is survived by her sister Virginia Kline, grandchildren Philip Burkhart, Christopher Burkhart and Sarah Shearer, and great-granddaughters Emily Burkhart and Leah Burkhart.
If my grandma knew I was writing this, she would tell me to put my pencil down and go outside to pick up sticks. She wouldn't want anyone to dwell on the future, or that cuckoo clock on the living room wall which witnessed time passing each day. No, Evie was more concerned with her todays, and they were full days.
Evie was a woman skilled in the art of cheesy broccoli and Chutes and Ladders. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – but never a Grammy. "Only old ladies are called "Grammy" she'd say, and I'm not old!"
I think we can rejoice with her that there isn't old age in heaven.
Relatives and friends are invited to Evie's Funeral Service at Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow at Willow Street United Church of Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or Vision Corps.
