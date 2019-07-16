Evelyn E. Coldren, 92, of Blue Ball, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sunrise of Exton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harold S. Coldren, on October 5, 2018.
Born in Groffdale, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Virginia (Rice) Esbenshade.
Evelyn worked with her husband at the Log Cabin Court mobile home park, managing most of the office work.
She was a member of Bergstrasse Lutheran Church and enjoyed doing arts and crafts such a quilts.
Surviving are two sons: Larry married to Colleen Coldren, East Earl and Dale Coldren, Cambridge, MD, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two siblings: John Esbenshade and Ruth Wrigley.
She was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Coldren and four siblings: Robert, Clyde, Spencer and Jane Esbenshade.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland. A Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, 221 E. Main St., New Holland with Pastor James Goodyear officiating. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.