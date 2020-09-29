Evelyn E. Bergman, 92, formerly of Southview Dr., New Holland, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ephrata Manor. Her husband of 72 years, John S. Bergman, survives. Born in Salisbury Twp., she was the daughter of the late J. Willis and Alice E. (Stanley) Diem.
Evelyn was a graduate of the former New Holland High School. She was self-employed as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. In her earlier years, she enjoyed entertaining in her home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a brother, John married to Signe Diem, Sanibel Island, FL. She was preceded in death by three siblings: James Diem, Mary Anna Brubaker, and Janet Weaver.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Airy E. C. Cemetery, New Holland.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Rd., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements
