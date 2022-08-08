Evelyn Dawn (Behney) Hopkins, 89, of Lancaster, passed away at Birch Manor Center in Sykesville, MD on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Bangor, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elma (Bigley) Behney. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur A. Hopkins, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.
Evelyn was a 1951 graduate of Wilson High School, and a 1954 graduate of Abington Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for 62 years as a devoted Registered Nurse at Coatesville VA Hospital, then at Villa St. John until her retirement. She was a devout and faithful Christian, as well. She attended East Brandywine Baptist Church while living in Downingtown and later Grace Baptist Church while residing in Lancaster. In her spare time, she loved getting together with friends and family. Evelyn was an integral part of her grandchildren's care as they grew up, and was very close with all of them.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Debra Grimm (husband, William), Linda Wright (husband, Jeffrey), and David Hopkins (wife, Lynn); her seven grandchildren, Christopher Grimm, Jeffrey Grimm, Samantha Wright, Alison Wright, Danielle Wright, Drew Hopkins, and Nicole Hopkins; her great-grandson Oliver; and her sisters Marie Stevenson and Peggy Emery.
A Graveside Service will be held at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, 352 S. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406 on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »