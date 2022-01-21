Evelyn D. (Neff) Hostetter, 84, passed peacefully on January 19, 2022 to be with her Lord, in the presence of her family at Garden Spot Village, New Holland. She was married to the love of her life, G. Hershey Hostetter, for 64 years.
Evelyn’s lovely smile and compassionate heart will be missed by all. Hershey and Evie raised their family together on their dairy farm on Millwood Road in Gap. She loved to garden, to preserve all the produce, and often could be heard singing gospel songs while she worked. She was a master of Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and especially enjoyed baking. Her delicious sour cream cookies were always a treat and all her grandchildren loved them. Evie took great joy in faithfully taking photos to record just about every occasion and then some! In retirement years she enjoyed volunteering at Country Gift and Thrift and visiting with the elderly. She was a member of Meadville Mennonite Church in addition to Old Road Mennonite Church.
Born in West Lampeter Township, PA, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Harry K. & Katie D. Neff of Strasburg. She is preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters and one grandson. She has one surviving sister, Marian Martin of New Holland.
In addition to her husband, she will be deeply missed by her five children, Edwin (Susan) of Chicago, IL; Galen of Grand Rapids, MI; Kathy (Rick) of Pleasant Hill, OR; Marilyn of Franklin, TN; and Kevin (Nicole) of Conestoga, PA. Evelyn had 16 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fall Crest at Garden Spot Village for their kind and loving care for Evelyn during her years of dealing with Parkinson's Disease. Due to Evelyn donating her body for medical research the memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund or MCC (Mennonite Central Committee).