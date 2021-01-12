Evelyn D. Hauck, 63, of Elizabethtown, passed peacefully Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Hershey, she was the daughter of Patricia (Powell) Sweigart of Elizabethtown and the late Joseph Gingrich. She was a residential advisor for Community Services Group, Lebanon. Evelyn enjoyed watching scary movies that she called "spookers," caring for animals in need, and getting lost in a good book. Her greatest pleasure was raising her children and spending time with her family.
Surviving are three sons, Jeffrey Dietrich, Jr. (Gina), Spooner, WI, Ryan Dietrich, Delran, NJ, Craig Dietrich (Becky), Manheim; four grandchildren, Brenna, Kira, Hannah, and Elijah; a brother Kerry Gingrich, Lititz; and two sisters, Robin Marano and Vonda Gingrich, both of Middletown.
Services and interment for Evelyn will be private.
