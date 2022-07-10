Evelyn C. Werner, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on July 7, 2022 at Mennonite Home after a long illness. She is the wife of the late Anthony S. Werner, M.D., the love of her life.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. Cox and Helen M. Cox. Evelyn graduated from Towson Catholic High School in 1957, Villa Julie Junior College in 1959 and Millersville University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Evelyn worked for over 25 years for the Pennsylvania Department of Education School Library Division.
Evelyn loved to travel, instilling that passion for adventure in her children at a young age. Planning that next trip and examining maps to chart her course was a thrill for her. She was also an avid gardener and bird watcher. Her enjoyment for reading started at an early age and lead to her long career in library science. Most importantly, she was an amazing mother whose generous heart and determined spirit made a big impact on her children as well as the lives of many others. It was her strong conviction that everyone deserves a chance in life and a helping hand.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Kathleen E. Ganse, married to Edward J. Ganse of Millersville, and Anthony E. Werner of Lancaster.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Mennonite Home, especially the staff on Swarr Run, for their amazing care and support.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or the Humane League, 2195 E Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com